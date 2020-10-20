1/2
Martha B. "Marty" Shull
1931 - 2020
Martha B. "Marty" Shull

Chambersburg - Martha B. "Marty" Shull, age 89, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Laurel Lakes Wellness & Rehab Center, Chambersburg.

Born on September 19, 1931 in Chambersburg, Marty was a daughter of the late Samuel Barkdoll and Hazel Straley Barkdoll. She was the widow of Robert F. Shull, whom she married on August 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1976.

A 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Marty also attended the former Shippensburg State Teachers College, now Shippensburg University. Many years ago she worked at the former Fashion Land on Main Street Chambersburg, before starting and growing her own successful interior design business. Her eloquent style and colorful influence remains evident still in many Chambersburg area homes and local businesses today.

Marty is survived by one daughter, Melinda L. Shull, of Norristown, PA. Aside from her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death a sister, Lou Ann Ashway.

Private services have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Condolences may be shared on Marty's Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
