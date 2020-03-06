|
Martha Elizabeth Reihart
Greencastle - Martha Elizabeth Reihart, 77, Greencastle, PA died at 8:00 AM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home in Antrim Twp., Franklin County, PA.
Born October 8, 1942 at Cassville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Virginia (Cave) Parks. She was married to Raymond A. Reihart who preceded in death on January 8, 1995.
Mrs. Reihart is survived by three sons: William Reihart and wife Kenya, Ray Reihart and wife Teresa and Donald Reihart and companion Dawn, all of Greencastle.
There are five grandchildren: Darryl Reihart, Tonya Reihart, Derrick Reihart, Kristin Reihart and Naomi Reihart. Also surviving are five great grandchildren: Isaac Hykes, Zane Carter Reihart, Raylynn Reihart, Shelby Reihart and Gabriella Reiihart.
One great grandson Matthew Hykes is deceased.
A sister Mary Miller survives of McVeytown, PA.
Three brothers Robert, Arthur, and Homer Parks and three sisters Vera Cashner, June Parks, and Betty Carl are deceased.
A homemaker, Mrs. Reihart was of the Protestant Faith.
She enjoyed knitting, planting flowers and was a NASCAR fan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley Street, Orbisonia, PA with Rev.David Ford officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Three Springs, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service on Monday.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020