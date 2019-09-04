|
Martha Ellen Booz
Shippensburg - Martha Ellen Booz, 94, of Shippensburg, passed away, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 31, 1925 in Shippensburg, PA. Martha was a daughter of the late Alfred Strohm and Iva Rosenberry Strohm.
Martha was married to Lee N. Booz, son of Norman Booz and Helen Cressler Booz, who preceded her in death as a victim of a hit and run automobile accident. Together they were co-owners and operators of Lee N. Booz Milk Hauling. She chose to run the business by herself for three years after her husband's untimely death. The business was later incorporated as Booz Milk Transport and continued in operation until 2013.
Martha was a very independent woman who loved gardening and working in her lawn. She grew up on a farm with six brothers and sisters who have all preceded her in death. Throughout her life Martha and Lee attended church regularly as members of the Newburg United Methodist Church. In later years after Lee's death, she attended regular services at the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church where her sister had been a member. Martha was a 1944 graduate of Shippensburg High School and later worked at The Beistle Company in Shippensburg, before her and her husband started their milk business.
She is survived by one son, Larry Booz and his wife Soraya Yamaguchi of Portsmouth, NH; three grandsons, Erick Booz of Shippensburg, Zachary Booz of Walkersville, MD and Asher Booz of New York, NY; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Kimberley Wadlington and The Rev. Judi Herrold. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. There will be no viewing the day of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Hospital, UPMC Carlisle Hospital, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17015, the Newburg United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 68, Newburg, PA 17240; or the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019