Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Etchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jane Etchison


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jane Etchison Obituary
Martha Jane Etchison, 100, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Providence Place of Chambersburg, PA.

Born May 20, 1919 in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Crawford Esterline and Jennie (Rhoads) Esterline.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Etchison.

Jane is survived by Dr. Craig Etchison of Fort Ashby, WV, and Page Etchison of Greencastle, PA.

She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hagerstown, MD.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Martha Jane Etchison to, Covenant Presbyterian Church at 11833 Greenhill Dr. Hagerstown, MD, 21742 or Grane Hospice at 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -