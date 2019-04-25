Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Martha Jane Wingert Obituary
Martha Jane Wingert

Roxbury - Martha Jane Wingert, 78, of Roxbury, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Orrstown Personal Care.

She was born Saturday, August 10, 1940 in Fannettsburg, PA. Martha was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Vernoll H. Markey Traxler.

She retired from the Stanley Company, Chambersburg. Martha was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg.

Martha is survived by her husband Eldon M. Wingert; one son, Michael E. Wingert of Roxbury; three sisters, Janet L. Holtry of Chambersburg, Alice L. Johnson and her husband Charles of Fannettsburg, and Betty L. Catlin of Ocean Pines, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Andrew Charles Wingert, who passed away October 10, 1982; three sisters, Minnie C. Taylor, Mary Ellen Traxler, and Hazel Forcino; and two brothers, Charles and James Traxler.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be the Rev. Harold E. Yeager. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Residential Home Health and Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019
