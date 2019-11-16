|
|
Martha L. Geyer
Chambersburg - Martha Louise (Wyrick) Geyer, age 92, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. She was born Sunday, September 18, 1927 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Smith and Vera (Alleman) Wyrick.
Martha graduated from Shippensburg Area High School in 1946. She was a homemaker most of her life.
Her husband Raymond Geyer preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Lamport of Rockford, MI, two sons, Richard M. and wife Barbara Poe of Chambersburg, John M. and wife Holly Poe of Grantville, 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a brother, Galen "Gene" Wyrick of Mohnton, PA. She was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 18 at 3:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Shippensburg. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until time of services. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019