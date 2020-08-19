1/1
Martha Sue Gomer
1936 - 2020
Chambersburg - Mrs. Martha Sue (Drawbaugh) Gomer, 83, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the York Hospital.

Born September 21, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard Wayne and Mabel Louise (McKenzie) Drawbaugh.

Mrs. Gomer was a graduate of CASHS with the Class of 1954 and she later went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in education from Shippensburg University.

She was employed as a teacher at Hamilton Heights Elementary School, Chambersburg. Mrs. Gomer retired in 1993 after 33 years of teaching.

Martie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed lunches with her friends, reading, knitting and cross stitch. She enjoyed vacationing at Boothbay Harbor, ME (especially Ocean Point), Florida, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, SC and many family trips to Ocean City, MD. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Mr. Harold F. Gomer, who she married June 11, 1960; a son Harold F. Gomer, II (Dionne); two grandchildren, Jaron Gomer and Carly Tolbert (Justin); two great-grandchildren, Talon and Tenlee; two siblings, Shirley Erdly (Richard) and Richard Drawbaugh (Kaye); and a grand-dog, Murphy who she spoiled.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two infant daughters and a sister, Judy Drawbaugh.

Condolences will be received by the family Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. in the Marion Festival Grounds, 82 Kennedy Street, Chambersburg, PA 17202. A memorial service will follow the receiving time Saturday morning.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Marion Festival Grounds
AUG
22
Memorial service
Marion Festival Grounds
