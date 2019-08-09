|
Martha Virginia Gayman
Shippensburg - Martha Virginia Gayman, 91, of Shippensburg, and a resident of the Shippensburg Health Care Center, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the home.
Born Wednesday, September 14, 1927 in Middle Spring, she was a daughter of the late Cloyd David and Ella Jane Rebuck Robinson.
Martha was a 1946 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. For many years, Martha worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Franklin County Society of Farm Women.
She was a member of the Greenvillage Church of God, and their Maranatha Sunday School Class. She was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orrstown.
She also volunteered at the Church's Food Banks, Meals on Wheels, and the Chambersburg Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda G. (Donald) Tosten, and Julia I. (Larry) Rosenberry, all of Shippensburg; two sons, Keith Arthur (Janice) Gayman, Davenport, IA, and Alan E. (Lisa) Gayman, Shippensburg; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Foust Gayman, who died November 17, 2014; one brother, Paul D. Robinson; and one sister, Edna B. Myers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Matthew A. Tosten, and Gary Hornbaker officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, in the funeral home.
The family sincerely wishes to thank the Shippensburg Health Care Center for the devoted care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenvillage Church of God, 5164 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 9, 2019