Martin Eugene Parson Sr.


1951 - 2019
Martin Eugene Parson Sr. Obituary
Martin Eugene Parson Sr.

Mt. Holly Springs/Path Valley - Martin Eugene Parson Sr., 67, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs and Path Valley, PA, passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Orbisonia, PA on August 3, 1951 to the late Gerald Frederick and Betty Lou (Rowles) Parson.

Fishing, hunting, playing pool and horseshoes were his favorite pastimes. Martin was a member of the American Legion Post 232, Dry Run and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He retired from the National Roofing Co., where he was employed as a roofer.

Martin is survived by his children, Jason P. Parson (Lisa) of McConnellsburg, PA, Martin E. Parson Jr. (Tanya) of Willow Hill, PA and Melissa A. Matters (Justin) of St. Thomas, PA and grandchildren, Coral McMath (Levi), Martin III, Dylan Marsik, Austin, Jason, Jacob and Kayla Parson and Megan Clippinger. Also surviving are his siblings, Deb Lory of York Springs, Patricia Wilkinson and Verna Parson, both of Gardners; his paternal aunts, Phyllis Ciarrocca (John) and Marlene Benson; and companion, Gloria Caufman. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Parson.

A Celebration of Martin's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019
