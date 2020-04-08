|
|
Marvel J. Day
Shippensburg - Marvel June Day, age 79 of Shippensburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence. She was born April 10, 1940 in Johnstown, PA, the daughter of the late Robert, Sr. and Lilly (Anderson) Clawson.
Marvel graduated from Franklin High School, Johnstown, PA in 1958. She was employed by 1st National Bank of Fredericksburg for 5years. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Chambersburg.
She loved Bingo, Crossword Puzzles, traveling in the Motor Home, winters in Florida, FaceTime and playing games on her Ipad. But most of all, she loved spending her days with her Husband of 60 years.
Marvel is survived by her loving husband, Robert Nelson Day, Sr. of Shippensburg; daughter, Lori Richetti and husband, Robert Richetti of Mickleton, NJ; son, Robert N. Day, Jr., and wife, Terri Day of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Delaney and Olivia Richetti, both of Mickleton, NJ; sister-in-law, Shirley Clawson of Johnstown, PA and several extended family members. In addition to her parents, Marvel was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Clawson, Jr., Gene Clawson and sister, Romayne Bassett.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at future date.
Contributions may be made to in Marvel's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2040 Linglestown Rd., Suite 106, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the , 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020