Marvin E. Atherton
Chambersburg - Marvin E. Atherton, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services. Born April 15, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Ray Atherton and Betty Reitzel Atherton Rosenberry. He was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Marvin had been employed for 18 years with Yocum's doing aluminum siding work and was then employed by T.A. Zullinger in Chambersburg. He later worked as a bartender at the Moose Lodge and was last employed at Weis Market. He was a member of the Brownsville Church of God in Fayetteville. Marvin enjoyed sports and at one time played softball and bowled on several leagues.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah S. Barnhart Atherton, whom he married November 7, 1998; his son, Michael E. Atherton of Chambersburg; three step-children, Paul McNew of Chambersburg, Brian McNew (Michelle) of Fayetteville, and Danielle Henry (Joseph) of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Trajan, Taryn, and Hunter Atherton; three step-grandchildren, Brett McNew, Joseph Henry, III (Miranda), and Cassandra McNew; and two step-great grandchildren, Makenzie and Grantley Henry. He is also survived by a brother, Randy Atherton (Nancy) of Chambersburg; two sisters, Sandy McCleary of Chambersburg, and Arline Johnson of Hagerstown; a daughter-in-law, Angie Atherton of Greencastle; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Daniel Barnhart Sr., (Tammy) of Ft. Loudon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Marvin C.E. "Chuck" Atherton on June 17, 2013; and a brother, Tommy Atherton.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Brownsville Church of God, Fayetteville, PA. Pastor Victor Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Brownsville Church of God, 6390 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Published in Public Opinion on June 15, 2019