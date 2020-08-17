Marvin Glendean "Dean" Stahl
Lemasters, PA - Marvin Glendean "Dean" Stahl, age 90, a resident at Menno Haven and formerly of Lemasters, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Menno Haven. Born May 21, 1930, in St. Thomas, PA he was the son of the late Charles Omar and Anna Ruth Auman Stahl.
Mr. Stahl attended the former Lemasters School. He went on to pursue a career as a dairy farmer. A passionate cattleman, Mr. Stahl was very knowledgeable about Dairy Cows, especially Holstein's. He was also a well-known Holstein Breeder. Early in his career, he also raised pigs. Mr. Stahl was raised in the Back Creek Congregation of the Church of the Brethren and was currently a member of the Shanks Church of the Brethren. After retirement, Mr. Stahl enjoyed raising rabbits and marketing them in the Washington, D.C. area. He also enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables and fruits for sale.
Surviving are four children, Clinton Stahl (wife Eva) of Mercersburg, PA, Ada Byers (husband Timothy) of Myerstown, PA, Anna Kennedy (husband Philip, Sr.) of Mercersburg, PA, and Ida Mae Wingert of Mercersburg, PA; 17 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Stahl in 2014 and a brother, Charles Stahl.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Upton Brethren Church Cemetery, 8490 Warm Spring Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225, where Ministers, John Shelly and Brenton Stahl will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10:30 at the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Shanks Church of the Brethren, 7535 Talhelm Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com
.