Marvin L. Grosh
St. Augustine, FL - Marvin L. Grosh, 75, of St. Augustine, FL 32092 passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 11, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA to William and Catherine (Lenhar) Grosh. After high school he worked towards his Journeyman Machinist certificate at Landis Machine Company. He and his wife owned Laundry Quarters laundromat in Chambersburg, PA for 10 years. He retired from Mack Truck after 30 years in several capacities. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed nurturing his yard and flowers as well as socializing with friends and neighbors. He was a past Mason in the Greencastle Lodge for many years. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie, and daughter Marlena Handfield, both of St. Augustine, two nephews and a niece in Boonsboro, MD and a niece in Waynesboro, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Darlene Baker, Boonsboro, MD. A memorial service will be conducted in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion from May 15 to May 17, 2020