|
|
Marvin L. McKenzie
Chambersburg, PA - Marvin L. McKenzie, age 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Luther Ridge Nursing Home. Born May 19, 1927, in New Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Leslie K. and Elva Lehman McKenzie.
A 1945 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, Mr. McKenzie enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 14, 1945, which is the day the Japanese surrendered; he always liked to joke that they surrendered due to his enlistment. He continued to serve honorably for two years, in the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany and Italy. He worked as a fuel oil distributor and part owner of the former L. K. McKenzie and Sons, which became Penn Mar Oil. Mr. McKenzie retired in 1992. Mr. McKenzie was a member of Solomon's Lutheran Church, where he served in many capacities, including Sunday School Superintendent and member of the church council. He later became a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, but rejoined Solomon's several years ago. An avid train collector, he had an extensive collection of G-Gauge trains. His love for trains came from his grandfather, who built the train that was donated to and is now operational and on display at Norlo Park. He was a founding member of the New Franklin Ruritan Club, a 70-year member of the George Washington Lodge #143, and a member of the Fuel Oil Dealers Association. Most importantly, Mr. McKenzie said, "He loved his family, Amen".
Surviving family members include his loving wife of 27 years, LaRue Haugh Poe McKenzie; two daughters, Debbie McKenzie and Kathy Eichhorn (husband Tom); two grandchildren, Heather Carman and Christian Carman; and two great-grandchildren, Alex Neil and Morgan Carman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores McKenzie, son, Steve McKenzie, grandsons, Tommy Eichhorn and Scott McKenzie, and a brother, Arnold McKenzie.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, his memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Solomon's Lutheran Church 4856 Wayne Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 1 to May 2, 2020