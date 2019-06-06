|
Rev. Marvin Landis Ruth
Newville - Rev. Marvin Landis Ruth, 94, of Newville passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 in his home.
He was born March 1, 1925 in Chalfont, PA the son of the late Bishop Arthur D. and Florence Landis Ruth.
Rev. Ruth was the widower of Lizzie Halteman Ruth.
He had been the Pastor at Diller Mennonite Church, Newville as well as a dairy farmer. He was also involved in prison ministries, and served on the board of Shalom Christian Academy, Chambersburg.
He is survived by four daughters, Sharon Kuhns and husband, Ray, of Chambersburg, Joan Ruth and partner, Paul Smith, of Melbourne, Australia, Marilyn Ruth of Shippensburg, and Nancy Ruth Nisly and husband, Bishop Paul Nisly, of Grantham; one daughter-in-law Mary Ann Ruth of Carlisle; six grandchildren Duane Ruth, Darrell Ruth, Darla Allardyce, and Dawn Tack, Genny Kostick, and Greg Kuhns; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law Nanalee Ruth.
In addition to his wife Lizzie he is preceded in death by his son Dennis H. Ruth, one great grandson, Job Kostick, and three brothers Harold, Paul, and Ralph Ruth.
A viewing will be held Friday June 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Diller Mennonite Church, 345 Creek Road Newville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday June 8th, at 11 AM in Diller Mennonite Church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on June 6, 2019