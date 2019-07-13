|
|
Marvin R. Young
Chambersburg - Marvin R. Young, 62, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born November 3, 1956, he was the son of Margaretta Young of Chambersburg and the late Myron Young. In addition to his mother, Marvin is survived by his second wife, Keah Stoltzfus Young of Chambersburg; children, Blair K. Young (Matthew Smith) of Chambersburg, and Alexander M. Young (Tayla) of Chambersburg; step-son, Kellan Stoltzfus of Chambersburg; and siblings, Mark Young of Chambersburg and Marjorie Sheaffer (Rick) of New Bloomfield. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Bayer Young in 2017.
Marvin was an owner-operator truck driver hauling loads for Meyers Grain. A 1974 graduate of CASHS, he was treasurer of Future Farmers of America & played on the FFA basketball team. He farmed early in his life with his father & grandfather raising pigs, beef cattle & growing crops. Marvin drove school bus for Young's Bus Lines and transported Scotland School for Veteran's Children sports teams. As a hay & straw dealer he hauled loads to auctions on a modified "hay bus." Marvin was an avid sprint car racing fan and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Marvin loved to read, work on his farm and spend time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Jason Bakker will officiate. Interment will follow in Brechbill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Franklin County Make A Wish Truck Convoy or Transport for Christ. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 13, 2019