|
|
Mary A. Newman
Mary A. Newman, 86, formerly of Chambersburg, PA, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at AristaCare at Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA.
Born September 24, 1933 at Three Springs, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rufus E. and Grace (Bratton) Miller. She was united in marriage to Douglas F. Newman on December 12, 1953 at Three Springs, PA. Mr. Newman preceded in death on March 24, 2008.
She is survived by four children, Neil D. Newman and wife Kathy of St. Thomas, PA, Nina D. Ricker and husband Dwan of Chambersburg, PA, Michele D. Fries and husband George III of Chambersburg, PA and Todd D. Newman and wife Jennifer of Fayetteville, PA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and three siblings, Dale W. Miller and wife Margy of Huntingdon, PA, Amiee Banks and husband Lloyd of Texas and Lee Frailey and husband Devon of Huntingdon, PA. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gaile Hoppert and Ida Rupert and one brother, Jesse Miller, who died in infancy.
Mrs. Newman had attended both the Salem United Methodist Church and the Crider's United Brethren Church in Chambersburg, PA.
A homemaker her entire married life, she was a loving, dedicated and hardworking wife and mother to her family. She excelled in keeping a clean and tidy house and in cooking, baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting. In her free time she enjoyed bible study, walking, traveling and attending arts and crafts events.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Mrs. Newman's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 9378, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Center United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 93, Waterfall, PA 16689.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020