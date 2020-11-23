Mary A. Rine
Chambersburg - Mary "Gaga" Alice (Amicone) Rine of Chambersburg, PA, passed away with her husband by her side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Chambersburg, after a brave battle with cancer. She was born May 10, 1960 to Ray Amicone and Ruth (Reinoehl) Amicone in Chester, PA. She was a 1978 graduate of CASHS. She earned her undergraduate degree at Penn State College of Business and later her MBA from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. She happily married Doug Rine on May 21, 1983 in Chambersburg, PA. They raised two beautiful daughters, Emmy and Katie. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who never missed a dance recital, softball game, or wrestling match. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who loved their "Gaga" beyond measure. Mary worked for Wellspan Summit Health for over 35 years as the Compliance Officer always supporting her work family, who meant a lot to her, through thick and thin. Mary's happy place was at the beach with her feet in the sand surrounded by family with a good book in hand. She was always putting others first and making sure everyone else was taken care of. Mary will be remembered by many as selfless. Mary and Doug were involved with their church, First United Methodist Church, and made so many good friends there. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and person.
She is survived by her husband Doug Rine; her daughter Emmy Haney and husband Josh; her daughter Katie Montello and husband James; two grandchildren Aden and Nova; her loving siblings Steve Amicone, Cindy Iozzi, Terri Black; sister-in-law Grace Amicone; and her uncle Richard Amicone of Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother John Amicone and parents Raymond and Ruth Amicone.
Her viewing will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Steven Livermore will officiate. There will be an additional viewing from 9:00 - 10:00 am. on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in her memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA.
