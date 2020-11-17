Mary Anne Gladden
Chambersburg - Mrs. Mary Anne (Oyler) Gladden, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room. Born July 11, 1943 in Chamberburg she was the daughter of the late Geyer Reichard and Dorthea (Kimple) Oyler.
She was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the Class of 1960. Mrs. Gladden then went on to obtain her bachelor's degree from Wilson College. She was employed as a disaster assistant for the Small Business Administration.
Mrs. Gladden was a member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post #46 Auxiliary and the Veterans of Vietnam Wars both in Chambersburg. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge and was a dedicated grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly J. Gladden of Chambersburg; two grandchildren Daryn R. Glasgow and Kimari J. Glasgow; a sister-in-law Deborah K. Oyler; nephew Jason E. Oyler and his wife Rebecca; a niece, Andrea L. Fahnestock and her husband Donald; a great-nephew, Joshua M. Oyler; and two great-nieces, Ainsley E. Oyler and Sofia N. Fahnestock.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas James Gladden and a brother, John M. Oyler.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
