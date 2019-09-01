Services
Chambersburg - Mary Belle Perry, 84, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg.

Born July 14, 1935 in Smithsburg, Md. she was the daughter of the late, Jacob Guy Ridenour and Mary Lula (Wolfinger) Grove. In addition to her parents she also was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jacob Ridenour and a sister, Janet Delauter.

Mrs. Perry was a graduate of the Washington County Hospital School of Nursing and practiced as a registered nurse for Washington County Hospital, Fairchild Corp., Grove Crane, Rotorex Co. Inc. and Mack Truck.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Hagerstown for over 60 years where she was a member of the Christian Heirs Sunday School Class and she was a member of the Washington County Hospital School of Nursing Alumni.

Mrs. Perry is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, William H. "Bill" Perry; a daughter, Sandra Boscolo and husband Michael of Greencastle, Pa.; a son, Nathan "Donnie" Martin, Jr. and wife, Diane of Moreno Valley Calf.; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown with Rev. Richard Kroll officiating.

Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, address above or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
