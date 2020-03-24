|
Mary Belle Staley
Myrtle Beach - Mary Belle Staley, age 78, formerly of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, in the Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Born on May 3, 1941 in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late Mary Heintzelman. She was the widow of Robert L. Staley, whom she married on June 16, 1977. He preceded her in death on Monday, April 18, 2016.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Etter (Wayne) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Laurie Shaffer (Barry) of Celebration, Florida, and Crystal Huff of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Rose Crilley of Waynesboro, PA and Rebecca Bingham of Gettysburg, PA; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Cullison and two brothers Clarence Heintzelman and Richard Heintzelman.
Mary was a very active member of The Open Door Church in Chambersburg. She retired after a long career in dietary services for the Department of Welfare. Upon moving to Myrtle Beach, SC in 2018 she was an active participant at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Mike Sanders with interment following in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to The , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020