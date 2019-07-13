|
Mary Bricker Newcomer
Chambersburg - Mary Bricker Newcomer, 98, of Chambersburg and formerly of Marion, passed away Thursday morning, July 11, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 22, 1920 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Warren V. and Susan Viola Sandoe Zullinger. Mary had at one time been employed at the Shirtcraft Company in Shippensburg, the Chambersburg Woolen Mill and at H.J. Heinz in Chambersburg. She retired from the Stanley Company in 1959. She was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren where she served on various committees. She served on the Board of the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary and was a member of the Republican Women and Farm Women Group #4 of Franklin County. She enjoyed sewing and canning. Her first husband, Paul W. Bricker, preceded her in death on January 27, 1979 and her second husband, Paul B. "Bud" Newcomer, Sr., preceded her in death on July 27, 2000.
She is survived by two children, Lloyd Bricker (Carolyn) and Betty Baker (Kenneth), all of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Barry Bricker, Connie Caldwell (Tom), Lisa Yeager (Jeryl), and Kathy Stratton (Dave); eight great-grandchildren, Barry (Darcy), Ryan, Tyler (Elise), Nichole, Logan, Samantha (Eric), Bradley, and Emily; four great-great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Charlotte, Ashton, and Warren; two sisters, Bertha Snyder and Grace Reed; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Zullinger and Miriam Brechbill. She is also survived by several step-children; step-grandchildren; step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Mabel Gayman, Ruth Gayman, Mildred Zullinger, Janet Wenger, and Dorothy Brechbill; six brothers, William, Paul, Warren, Roy, Orville, and Raymond Zullinger.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Joel Nogle and Minister Kenneth Meyers will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. There will be no viewing prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on July 13, 2019