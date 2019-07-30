|
Mary C. Corwell
Chambersburg - Mary C. Corwell, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services. Born October 22, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Cleadis E. and Catherine Heckman Peters. Mary had been employed at the former J. Schoeneman Co. in Chambersburg for nearly 20 years prior to her retirement. She was a life member and Past Vice President of the Hume-McNeil-Byers AMVETS Post 224 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Mary was an avid Bingo player and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Harry T. Corwell, Jr., preceded her in death.
She is survived by six sons, Barry E. Rodgers, Ted E. Rodgers, Randall B. Rodgers, Michael R. Rodgers, Harry T. Corwell, III, and G. Sparkey Corwell; a daughter, Deborah Tressler; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jane Shauf and Frances Ford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Roger L. Peters; eight brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday and from 9:00-10:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ,
P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Public Opinion on July 30, 2019