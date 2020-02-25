|
|
Mary C. Wadel
Scotland - Mary C. Wadel, 82 of Scotland, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born Monday, August 9, 1937 in St. Thomas, PA. Mary was a daughter of the late Ed and Esther (Burkhart) Wingert.
She retired from Weis Markets in Shippensburg & Chambersburg with over 34 years of employment. Mary was a graduate of the former St. Thomas High School.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Ralph A. Wadel; three children, Debra S. Beckman and her husband Scott of Reinholds of Lancaster County, Brian K. Wadel and his wife Yvonne of Chambersburg, and Mark A. Wadel of Scotland; three grandchildren, David Beckman and his wife Megan, Daniel Beckman and Brandan Wadel; three siblings, Marvin Wingert of Carlisle, Raymond Wingert of St. Thomas, and Dorothy Rice of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings, Glenn, Roy, Merle and Harold Wingert and Cora Brechbill.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren with Reverends Garnet Myers and Elizabeth Thorpe officiating. Burial will be in the Norland Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Friday.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020