Mary E. Forry
Mary E. Forry, 83, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Mennonite Home where she resided the last 13 years.
Born December 5, 1936 in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Daniel G. and Cristena Sauder Forry. Mary was a member of the Old Order River Brethren, Lancaster District.
Mary was a domestic worker and babysitter for many years in Lancaster homes. She studied to become a medical secretary and worked for Dr. Liephart in Lancaster and Dr. Plummer in in Des Moines, IA when she lived in Dallas Center, IA for 10 years. Moving back to PA, she lived in a house her father had built near Silver Spring and worked at Roseville Pediatrics until retirement. Mary loved to sing, raised gorgeous roses, and crocheted many beautiful afghans and baby blankets for family and friends.
Mary is survived by two brothers and one sister: Elmer Forry (Ada) of Lancaster, Lloyd Forry (Nancy) of Chambersburg, and Ruth Conely (Amos) of Mount Joy. Also surviving are 18 nieces and nephews, 54 great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services at Pleasant View Cemetery, Manheim, will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020