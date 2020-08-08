Mary E. Myers
Chambersburg - Mary E. Myers, 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 30, 1930 in Elmira, Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Isaiah and Hettie Martin Bauman. Mrs. Myers was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of the Marion Mennonite Church. Mrs. Myers enjoyed working alongside her late husband on the family farm and gardening. She loved quilting and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren. She had volunteered at Menno Haven; was an avid reader; and enjoyed Word Find puzzles. Her husband, Charles W. Myers, Sr., whom she married February 2, 1950, preceded her in death on August 13, 2007.
She is survived by four children, Carol D. Rosenberry (Dennis) of Chambersburg, Darlene F. Rodes (the late David) of Bridgewater, VA, Charles W. Myers Jr. (Kristie) of Chambersburg, and Don E. Myers (Laurie) of Greencastle, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Martha Shank (Doug), of Harrisonburg, VA; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Strite, and two brothers, Mahlon and Leonard Bauman.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Marion Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2011 Scotland Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
