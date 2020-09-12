Mary Elizabeth Mellinger
Shippensburg - Mary Elizabeth. Mellinger, 84, a resident of Elmcroft, Shippensburg, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.
She was born January 6, 1936 in Waynesboro, PA. She was a daughter of the late David M. and Catharine (Myers) Hawbaker.
Mary was a member of Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg. On November 3, 1957, Mary married Ray M. Mellinger who passed away December 1, 1998. They were life-long dairy farmers. She worked right alongside her husband for 41 years.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Diane M. (Douglas) Henry, Sondra K. Mellinger and Donna R. Dice, two grandsons, Taylor R. Henry and Colby R. Dice, one great-granddaughter, Quinn Elisabeth Dice, four brothers, Rodger, Harmon, Dwight and Wayne Hawbaker, one sister, Louise Wenger, one brother-in-law, Sam Horst and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Elaine Horst, sister-in laws, Irene Hawbaker and Gail Magee and a brother-in-law, John Magee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Kimberley Wadlington. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257.
