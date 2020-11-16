Mary Ellen (Sassaman) Spangler



Chambersburg - Mary Ellen (Sassaman) Spangler, 91, of Chambersburg, PA went home to be with our Heavenly Father, her husband, and pets on November 11, 2020. She passed away with her four loving daughters at her side.



Mary Ellen was born in New Berlin, PA on June 6, 1929, the daughter of the late Carl E. and Mary E. (Nagle) Sassaman.



She graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1947. In 1949, she graduated from the Lutheran Deaconess School in Baltimore. She was employed as a Parish Worker by Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church in Harrisburg, PA until June 1950 when she married Kenneth E. Spangler. She became a kindergarten teacher in 1964, and later taught Head Start until 1976. For 25 years, she taught Sunday School, served as the church secretary, sang on the choir, visited parishioners, was a youth group advisor, and was active in the women's group at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fayetteville where her husband was the pastor. She was also an associate member at Hironimus Union Church, Weikert, PA where she played the piano, and successfully introduced the World Hunger Program and the Heifer Project to the congregation.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Kenneth E. Spangler. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Kroepil of Chambersburg, Sue and Jay Gross, of Johnstown, Debra and Michael Norcross, of Harrisburg, and Lucy and Jerry Brookens, of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Ryan Norcross, Kevin and Ellen Kroepil, and Joel and Brandon Brookens; great grandsons, Caden and Anson Brookens and great granddaughter, Eleni Kroepil. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Melvin Sassaman.



She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, PA. She was on the choir, served on the Social Ministry Committee, and was the President of Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting lap robes that were donated to guests at nursing homes.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A celebration of life service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Chambersburg on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00. Pastor Christopher Frye will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ELCA World Hunger Appeal, through St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg PA or Beulah Land Dog Rescue, 92 Blauch Lane, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.



Arrangements by Auer Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, Inc., Harrisburg, PA.









