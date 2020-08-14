Mary F. Bressler
Chambersburg - Mrs. Mary F. (Speer) Bressler, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of August 14, 2020 in her home after an extended illness. Born July 11, 1935 in Belle Vernon, PA she was the daughter of the late Stuart W. and Julia (Hutchison) Speer.
She was employed at F&M Trust, Chambersburg as a bank receptionist for many years. She was a member of King Street United Brethren in Christ Church and the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599, both in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mr. James L. Bressler and a son, Dwight Bressler of Chambersburg. She was the last of her immediate family. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com
