|
|
Mary J. Miller
Chambersburg - Mary J. Miller 97 passed away on Feb. 4, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Steinberger, 3 granddaughters, Carena Steinberger, April Nelson (Joshua), and Moriah Brown (Michael). She had six great-grandchildren Kaelyn Steinberger, Garrett Iser, Kylah Nelson, Hattie Nelson, Elisabeth Brown and Andrew Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel David Miller Sr. and her son Samuel David Miller, Jr. Mary was born in East Point, GA to Maude and Robert Johnson on May 2, 1921. Her service will be held at Carmichael-Hemperly Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends will be received one hour before the service.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 21, 2019