|
|
Mary Jacobs
Chambersburg -
Mary M. Jacobs, 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on March 1, 2019, in her home. Born December 7, 1934, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late John F. and A. Margaret Saum Costello.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of the Catholic High of Baltimore. Following her education, she worked for the city of Baltimore, MD and then at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA, as an administrative assistant. She spent most of her career at the Chambersburg Hospital, working in the payroll department, retiring in 1995, after 29 years of service. Mary was very family oriented, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and her grand puppies. She always loved hosting their summer family reunions, alongside her husband, Mike and was famous for her homemade Maryland crab soup. She and Mike enjoyed traveling together, to such destinations as Delaware and Charleston, South Carolina and several other destinations with family and friends. Mary liked going to the casino and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg and the Franklin County AARP, chapter 2287.
Mary is survived by her children Erin Michele Jacobs, of Chambersburg, and Shawn Michael Jacobs and wife Sharon, of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin Michael and Zachary Paul Wengert of Charleston, South Carolina, Danielle Michele Jacobs of Dover, PA, and Caitlyn Nicole Jacobs of Waynesboro, PA; first great- grandchild, expected in October of 2019; siblings, Catherine "Babe" Strappelli, of Baltimore, MD, and Michele "Mikey" and husband Ronald "Buck" Holtry of Chambersburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her best friend and husband, Michael A. Jacobs, preceded her in death a short 5 months ago, on October 6, 2018; as well as her sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Wall and Jacqueline Reglar.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel of Stella Maris Nursing Facility in Lutherville, MD, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be expressed on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019