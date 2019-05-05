|
Mary Jane Fay
Shippensburg - Mary Jane Fay (nee Reehil), died Monday April 29, 2019 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Mary Jane was born May 22, 1931 in Queens Village, NY. She was the daughter of John & Ruth Reehil and the widow of William J. Fay. Mary Jane graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn NY, SUNY at New Paltz (undergraduate), and Shippensburg University where she obtained her masters degree while teaching 2nd grade in the Shippensburg Area School District by day, and going to school in the evening, with eight children at home! She was a hard-working, compassionate, intelligent, and beautiful woman.
Mary Jane and Bill were married in 1952 and spent the next 28 years together, he was the love of her life. Mary Jane was a widow too young and also had the immense sorrow of the deaths of her sons, William D. Fay, Kieran F. Fay, eldest daughter, Janemarie Fay and last year, her beloved eldest grandson, William J. Fay II. Despite these losses, Mary Jane was always a bright light, great conversationalist, quick wit, wonderful mother, and frequently present grandmother. She spent many happy hours with her grandchildren, listening and encouraging them, and in her "teacher mode", having them draw pictures of any story they wanted to tell, then carefully transcribing their stories onto paper. Showing them not only how to physically write, but how to tell a story. She was a gem.
Mary Jane was a school teacher for many years, both in New York and Pennsylvania. She spent the majority of those years teaching 2nd grade in the Shippensburg Area School District (JW Kline, James Burd Elementary). She was a requiring, fair and kind teacher to all of her students. For many years she would see former students around town and would often hear, "hi Mrs. Fay, do you remember me?" and she always did.
A few of Mary Jane's professional accomplishments include; member and former president of the civic club, Democratic committee woman, and chief negotiator representing the local teacher's union. Her skills of graciousness, respectfulness, intellect and tact were her super powers.
Mary Jane is survived by her children Christopher Fay (Orlando, FL), Brian Fay (Ruth Moore) (York), Kerri Fay (Michael Harants) (Mechanicsburg), Maura Cohen (Larry) (Mechanicsburg) and Tara Fay (Shippensburg); grandchildren Mara Hollis (Joe) (Lexington KY), Benjamin Cohen, Lily Harants, Elizabeth Cohen, Evan Harants: and great-grandchildren Morgann Fay and Grace Hollis. Two sisters: Ann Reehil (Fort Myers FL) and Margaret Reehil (Holly Hills, Fl). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Peter, Paul, and sister Antionette.
A funeral mass celebrating Mary Jane's wonderful life, will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of the Visitation, Catholic Church, Shippensburg PA. Visitation will begin one-hour preceding mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Jane to the Peyton Walker Foundation, PO Box 1482, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. www.peytonwalker.org
Published in Public Opinion on May 5, 2019