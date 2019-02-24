|
Mary Jane Funk
Chambersburg - Mary Jane Funk, 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 22, 2019 at her home in Chambersburg. She was born on March 9, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Victor and Bessie (Wenger ) Rife . She was married to the late Samuel M Funk for 63 years. Mary Jane is survived by her children Ken Funk (wife Sondra), Wilmer Funk (wife Vivian), Brenda Wadel (husband Robert), Dana Funk (wife Susan) , Regina King (husband Foster), fresh air daughter Lilly Werley (husband David), brother-in-law Harold Eby and sister-in-law Norma Funk. She is also survived by 42 grandchildren and 94 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings Merle Rife, Janet Ocker and Ruth Eby. Mary Jane was a member of Strasburg Mennonite Church and she taught school for 19 years at Anchor Christian School.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. Chambersburg, PA on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be at Chambersburg Mennonite Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM with Strasburg Church Ministry officiating. There will be a 1 hour viewing prior to service. Interment will be at Chambersburg Mennonite Cemetery following the funeral. Special thanks to all those that helped with her care, special recognition to Lisa Bricker and Larissa Croutch. Online condolences may be made at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 24, 2019