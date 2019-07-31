|
Mary Jane Sites
Chambersburg - Mary Jane Sites, 98, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home. She was born October 17, 1920 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Aaron E. and Kathryn (Wolf) Metcalf. She was a 1938 graduate of Chambersburg High School, a member of the First Lutheran Church and Charles Nitterhouse Post #1599 VFW. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mary Jane is survived by her children: Pam Littleford (Kenneth), James Sites (Nora), Rose Siu (Gus), eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and a son-in-law, Michael Fahnestock. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Sites and a daughter, Karen Fahnestock. Services will be private.
Published in Public Opinion on July 31, 2019