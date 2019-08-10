|
Mary Jane Steiger Wingerd
Mercersburg - Mary Jane Steiger Wingerd 97, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Mercersburg, PA.
Born on September 6, 1921 in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Seth and Bernice Bowles Steiger.
She grew up in Mercersburg and went on to study at Sweet Briar and Drexel before becoming a "Code Girl" in the WAVES during WWII. After the war she worked in Germany for the State Department before returning to the US. She married William Wingerd and in addition to raising three boys played on the Delaware State Field Hockey team, participated and medaled in numerous golf tournaments and worked in the Choate School library. After divorcing William she moved back to her hometown of Mercersburg where she lived out the rest of her life including serving on the Lutheran Church Council and on the Mercersburg Library Board.
She is survived by three sons Fredric, Peter and Mark, two daughters in law Mary and Huisun, two beloved grandchildren Molly and Yeshe, and many dear nieces, nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank Nancy, Missy, Kay and Linda for their love and devotion during Janie's final years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mercersburg Library. A service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 10, 2019