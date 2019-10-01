|
|
Mary Jane Stouffer
Shippensburg - Mary Jane Stouffer, 68, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at home.
She was born Wednesday, June 6, 1951, in Lewistown, PA. Mary Jane was a daughter of John A. Hampton of Lurgan, and the late Rose M. Campbell Hampton.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse who worked with special needs children and adults. Mary Jane was a 1969 graduate of the Chambersburg High School and a graduate from the nursing program at the Franklin County Vo-Tech School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all attending the grandchildren's activities including all the athletic events.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Wayne E. "Woody" Stouffer, whom she married September 26, 1970; three children, Sheila D. (Michael) Neil of Orrstown, Michael W. (Melanie) Stouffer of Greencastle, and April R. (Justin) Brindle of Chambersburg; nine grandchildren, Levi, Josie, Seth, Abby, Bryce, Emma, Mary Kate, Jonathan and Raygan; one sister, Peggy D. Hays of Ft. Loudon; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by twin daughters, and a grandson, Evan W.T. Stouffer.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Newburg First Church of God's all-purpose facility. A visitation with light refreshments will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 1, 2019