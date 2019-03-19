|
|
Mary Joann Marshall
Chambersburg - Mary Joann Marshall, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. Born March 10, 1932 in East Liberty, OH, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Horn Delong. Her beloved husband, Thomas O. Marshall, Jr., preceded her in death on January 15, 2019.
A 1950 graduate of East Liberty High School, she also attended Shippensburg University. She was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for 15 years in the procurement department. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 61 years. She was also a member of the VFW Post 1599 Ladies Auxiliary and BPO Elks Lodge 600 Ladies Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed sewing, golfing, traveling, and cooking and baking for her family.
She is survived by three children, Thomas O. Marshall III of Shippensburg, PA, Cynthia M. Orr of Chambersburg, PA, and Blair K. Marshall (wife Diane) of Upper Black Eddy, PA; three grandchildren, Matthew Marshall, Alexandra Orr, and Noah Marshall; a great-grandchild; and her brother, James DeLong (wife Maralyn) of Bellefontaine, OH.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 431 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Dr. Aaron Smith will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 - 6:00 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 19, 2019