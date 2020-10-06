Mary Kathryn McCleaf
Hagerstown, MD - Mary Kathryn McCleaf, 98, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Doey's House.
Born November 6, 1921 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Maude Mae (Peck) Thomas.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Grayson McCleaf.
She came from a very large family, which included 20 siblings. There were 13 girls and seven boys.
Mary is survived by four children, Stewart McCleaf and his wife, Judy, James McCleaf and his wife, Phyllis, Lillian Huntzberry and her husband, Wilbur, and William McCleaf and his partner, Robin Collins; four sisters, Ruth Juray, Gracie Heckman, Blanche Thomas, and Marie Thomas; one brother, Frank Thomas; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John McCleaf.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, MD.
The family will receive friends at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com
.