|
|
Mary Kathryn Myers
Greencastle - Mary Kathryn (Zuck) Myers, age 96 of Greencastle, PA died early Wednesday morning July 31, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 23, 1922 in Antrim Twp. Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin G. and Leslie Edith (Angle) Zuck. She and her husband Raymond A. "Maney" Myers were married April 22, 1940. He died on May 5, 2003.
She worked at the former Holstein's Variety Store in Greencastle for 25 years and last worked at the former Baer Packing Co. retiring in 1985.
She was a member for over 70 years of the Greencastle Church of the Brethren where she was a member of the Berean Sunday School Class. She also was a member of the Loving Hearts Bible Study in Chambersburg. Mary Kathryn was also a member of the Greencastle Senior Women's Club and the Greencastle Loyal Daughters. She was loved by her many friends and church family and will be greatly missed.
Surviving family are one daughter Lillian Sharrah and husband Jack of Quincy, PA, seven grandchildren, fifteen great -grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter Adera F. Laughlin in 2015, one son Floyd R. Myers in 2019, one great-grandson Bradley Goff, two brothers, Aaron David Zuck and Glen Howard Zuck.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 10 at 11:00 AM at the Greencastle Church of the Brethren 36 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Jesse Miles and Pastor Leon Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Shanks Church Cemetery near Greencastle. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Greencastle Church of the Brethren 36 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 2, 2019