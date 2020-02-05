|
|
Mary "Betty" Kiser
Chambersburg - Mary Isabelle "Betty" Kiser, age 98, formerly of 754 Stouffer Avenue Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Menno Haven, and is now in resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Born on July 8, 1921 in New Franklin, PA she was a daughter of the late Samuel Spoonhour and Mary Kling Spoonhour. She was the widow of Jack E. Kiser, who preceded her in death on October 25, 1988.
A member of The Open Door Church, Betty is survived by her two children, Rubie "Jacky" (husband Ray) Wingert and Koonie E. (wife Barbara) Kiser, all of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Roger (Brenda) Wingert of Chambersburg, April Wingert (husband Joe) Rollason of Chambersburg, Marcy (husband Dean) Martin of Greencastle, and Christopher (wife Penny) Kiser of Chambersburg and seven great grandchildren. Aside from her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Hilda, Zelda, Helen, Della, and Thelma; her granddaughter, Kimberly Kiser Upperman, and great granddaughter, Madalynn Upperman.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Falling Spring Old Order German Baptist Church Cemetery in Chambersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Church 600 Miller St. Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020