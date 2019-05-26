|
Mary L. Wagaman Golden
Chambersburg, PA - Mary L. Wagaman Golden, age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehab Center. Born February 23, 1942, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of George R. and the late Ruth McNew Wagaman.
Mary was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. She worked as a Nurse for many years. She was a member of Pond Bank Mennonite Church. Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, singing, and music.
In addition to her father she is survived by four siblings, Donna Yeager (Robert)of Fannettsburg, PA, George Wagaman, Jr.(Becky) of Florida, Timothy Wagaman (Ceil) of Burleson, TX, and Judy Garner (Ronald) of Chambersburg, PA; a brother-in-law, Rodney Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA where Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 26, 2019