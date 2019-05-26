Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Wagaman Golden


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Wagaman Golden Obituary
Mary L. Wagaman Golden

Chambersburg, PA - Mary L. Wagaman Golden, age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Falling Spring Nursing and Rehab Center. Born February 23, 1942, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of George R. and the late Ruth McNew Wagaman.

Mary was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School. She worked as a Nurse for many years. She was a member of Pond Bank Mennonite Church. Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, singing, and music.

In addition to her father she is survived by four siblings, Donna Yeager (Robert)of Fannettsburg, PA, George Wagaman, Jr.(Becky) of Florida, Timothy Wagaman (Ceil) of Burleson, TX, and Judy Garner (Ronald) of Chambersburg, PA; a brother-in-law, Rodney Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Martin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA where Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now