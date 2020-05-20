|
|
Mary Lois Martin
Mary Lois Martin, 1122 North Mountain Top Road in Fulton County, McConnellsburg, PA went home of to be with her Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born March 6, 1940 to the late T. Weagley and Ethel M Lehman in Hagerstown, MD.
She was a 1958 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School.
Mary Lois was the wife of Lee Edward Martin who proceeded her in death. They were married October 10, 1059. Their children are; Raedella (Dean) Martin of McConnellsburg PA, Elton (Mary Beth) Martin of Hagerstown, MD, Icilda Nelson of Huntersville, NC, Laundell (Heather) Martin of Greencastle and Ardell (Michele) Martin of Marion, PA; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her siblings, Eva Martin, Gerald Lehman, Galen Lehman & Arlin Lehman.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her son, Wendell Martin and a sister, Alice Roush.
A celebration of her life was held March 6, 2020 for her 80th birthday.
She was interned on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Salem Ridge Community Church, 441 Pensinger Road, Greencastle, PA with a graveside service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Mary Lois enjoyed her role as a mother and grandmother but also assisted her husband with his various business endeavors as a building contractor and turkey farmer.
She also found great joy in using her organizational skills in volunteering along side Lee as a unit leader with Mennonite Disaster Service.
In more recent years, they volunteered together organizing winter maintenance projects at Camp Gilead in Polk City, Florida.
She was a member of Northside Mennonite Church. She was also very involved with The Released Time Program.
Her most treasured possession was her Bible which she has read thru many times. She also dearly loved the hymns of the church. She occupied free time with hobbies like quilting, crocheting and reading.
Her life was greatly enriched by a group of faithful friends who maintained their friendship for over 60 years.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Inc., 322 North Second Street, McConnellsburg, PA 17233.
Published in Public Opinion from May 20 to May 21, 2020