|
|
Mary Lou Eisenhower
McConnellsburg - Mary Lou Eisenhower, 85, passed away peacefully at the Fulton County Medical Center on June 9, 2019. Born March 20th, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Lilah Beidel of Shippensburg, PA.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Shippensburg High School and received Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in elementary and early childhood education from Shippensburg University. She retired in 1985 from teaching Kindergarten at Fannett Metal Elementary School after 19 years. In retirement she enjoyed travelling, golf with the Ladies League at Great Cove, and her volunteer work at the Fulton County Medical Center Gift Shop. She had a lifelong love and talent for music, directing church choirs most of her life, performing with the Chambersburg Community Theatre and as a member of the Mercersburg Area Community Chorus for the past 44 years. These choir and chorus rehearsals and performances gave her great joy. She was a guiding light and bonding force in her family that will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank and a brother Robert Beidel and two sisters, Evelyn Reed and June Shuey. Mary Lou is survived by her sister Patricia Bubb and brother Larry Beidel; children, Anne, Frank III (Betsy); and niece, Kathy (Eric). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Rebecca, Hannah, Matthew, Laura, Sara, Kyle, Adam; and 4 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jackson, Lucas, and Jay.
A Memorial Service will be held at the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 AM with Pastors Emily McCachren and T. Field Russell officiating. A light lunch will be served after the service and interment will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McConnellsburg United Presbyterian Church or the Fulton County Medical Centre Foundation. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 322 N. Second St., McConnellsburg, PA, will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019