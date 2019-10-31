Services
Greencastle, PA - Mary Lou Miller age 77, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Williamson, PA on September 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and Mary Louise Shoemaker Suffecool.

A homemaker most of her working years, she enjoyed caring for her family, sewing, cooking, baking, and raising her dogs.

Surviving is her husband, George Miller; two sons, Doug "Digger" Miller (wife Karen) of Greencastle, PA and Harry W. Miller (wife Wendy) of Greencastle, PA; four grandchildren, Paul (companion Heather King), Mark Miller, Ashley Hartmire (husband Mike), and Harry W. Miller, Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Abby, Bella, Lucas, and Matthew Hartmire; and two siblings, Paul Suffecool (wife Joyce) and Teresa "Tess" Suffecool all of Greencastle, PA.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 2:30 PM at Macedonia United Brethren Church Cemetery, 11887 Worleytown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastor Harry W. Miller will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
