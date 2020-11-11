Mary Lou Shoop
Chambersburg - Mary Lou Witmer Shoop, a resident of Chambersburg and more recently of Mercersburg, passed away on November 10, 2020, at the ChambersPointe Health Care Center. Born in Grafton, located in Black Lick Township, Indiana County, PA on December 10, 1927, she was the daughter of Hazel Sylvia Shields Witmer and Harold Arnold Witmer. She married Wayne Henderson Shoop on June 26, 1954.
A devoted and beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by two daughters, Penny Sue Shoop of Mercersburg and Amber Lee Bailey (husband Doug) of Phoenixville and two grandchildren, Cassandra Diane Bailey and Justin Wayne Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wayne, on March 8, 1995.
She graduated from the Black Lick High School in 1945, and went on to major in home economics, graduating in 1949, from Indiana State College, now Indiana University of Pennsylvania. From 1949-1952, she taught home economics at Warfordsburg High School in Fulton County, and from 1952 to 1955, she taught home economics at the former Mercersburg High School in the James Buchanan School System.
She was interested in growing and cultivating flowers, reading, history, music, cooking, and baking. A lifelong Methodist member, she became a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mercersburg on April 3, 1955, during the pastorate of Rev. L. Allyn Welliver.
Services will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 11 North Fayette Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236. Rev. Michael Baughman will officiate. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until services begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Mercersburg Endowment Fund at the above address or to Alzheimer's Association
: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Harrisburg Office, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.