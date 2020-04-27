|
Mary M. Tuthill
Chambersburg - Mrs. Mary Magdalene Tuthill went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Menno Haven. Born February 13, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Dojcsak. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Frank S. Tuthill; a son, Paul M. Garrett; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann J. Reasner of Chambersburg; a "Special" granddaughter, Darlene G. Wensley; two additional grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; and three nieces.
In 1963 Mary and her family moved with LSSA from Rossford Army Depot in Toledo, Ohio to be stationed at Letterkenny Army Depot where she served as Secretary to the Chief of the organization. She retired after thirty years of Civil Service.
She was a faithful member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. In her younger years she helped with their craft shows and Bingo. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, entertaining, and "Find A Word". In addition, Mary was a wonderful cook and her Hungarian dishes and pastries will be greatly missed.
Viewing and services are private. There will be "A Celebration of Life Service" at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Building Fund, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, or since she was an avid animal lover to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020