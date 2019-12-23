|
Mary Miller
Mifflin - Mary M. Miller, 96, of Mifflin, and formerly of Ft. Littleton and McAlisterville, Pennsylvania passed away December 21, 2019 at Locust Grove Retirement Center. She was born on June 5, 1923 in Knobsville,, Pennsylvania to Russell and Furmur (Helfrick) Wible. She loved her Lord and her church family was very important to her.
Mary is survived by her three daughters; Lonnie Sponsler of Columbus, Indiana, Carol Laye of McAlisterville, and Shelby (Harvey) Lake of Haines City, Florida. She has eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is the last of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Russell Miller and a daughter, Peggy Tanner.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM with Pastor Dan Yoder officiating. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019