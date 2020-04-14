|
Mary R. Hock
Shippensburg - Mary R. Hock, 90, life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on August 18, 1929, in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Rankin and Ann (Henderson) Hock. Mary worked as a custodian at the Beistle Co., for 18 years, retiring in 1991. She attended the Newburg First Church of God, was a member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223 Ladies Auxiliary, and a social member of the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6169. In her free time, Miriam enjoyed working in the yard, coloring, and going out to eat. She is survived by her three sons, Dale R. Eichelberger and wife Dianne of Shippensburg, Donald R. Eichelberger of Orrstown, and Daniel R. Eichelberger and wife Michelle of McConnellsburg; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, Bruce, Kenneth, Lester, Walter, and Frank Hock, and one sister, Grace Leedy. Her funeral service will be privately held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Pastor Jim Moss will officiate. Interment will follow in the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Newburg. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneral home.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020