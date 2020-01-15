|
|
Mary Shimer Duncan
Fayetteville - Mary Shimer Duncan, age 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on December 8, 1928, in McConnellsburg, PA, daughter of the late Paul S. and the late Kathryn Mentzer Shimer. Mary graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1947. She married David R. Duncan on May 25, 1952, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in McConnellsburg, PA. Mary worked from the time she was a young lady until she retired at various nursing homes, restaurants and schools in the foodservice and occupational service departments. She was a member of the Dallas, PA Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, PA. She loved to crochet and knit afghans, baby blankets and hot pads. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf and attending Penn State Football games which she and her husband had season tickets for many years. Mary, along with her husband camped and traveled over the Eastern part of the United States.
Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years David Duncan of Fayetteville, PA, one son Michael David Duncan of West Hazelton, PA, one daughter Cindy Sue (wife of Joe) Duncan-White of Port Charlotte, FL, one grandson Brian Duncan of Covington, KY and one great-granddaughter Mia Danielle Duncan of Jacksonville, FL.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Florence Watkins, Kathryn "Tat" Ruggiero, and Dorothy Demeter and four brothers, Cyrus "Bill" Shimer, Paul S. Shimer Jr., Jack L. Shimer and John "Bob" Shimer.
An afternoon of visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 150 Norlo Drive, Fayetteville, PA at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Susan Elliott officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. The family has entrusted Mary's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso- corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020