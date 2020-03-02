|
|
Mary Spalding
Gettysburg - Mary Victoria (Adolini) Spalding, 94, took her last breath on, February 25th after suffering a severe stroke.
Mary was born in Chambersburg, PA on December 23, 1925, to the parents of Paul and Giacinta (Cotta) Adolini. After her biological mother died, she was raised by her step-mom, Egitina. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1943 and became a clerk for the Letterkenny Army Depot. At Letterkenny she met her husband, Frederick Spalding. Upon starting a family, she became a full-time mother & homemaker. Later on, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for her husband's insurance business
Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams and son-in-law, Tom Williams both of Hanover, PA, her daughter, Brenda Niedererr of Chambersburg, PA and ex-son-in-law, Rob Niedererr of McSherrystown, PA, and her son, Frederick Spalding II of Biglerville, PA and his long-time girlfriend, Tina Valle of York, PA, her grandchildren, Julie Williams, Christopher Niedererr (& Jennifer Friese), Jennifer Barnhart (& Brenton Barnhart), and Jessica Niedererr, and her great-grandchildren Alexander, Jonathan & Alaina Niedererr and Charles & Lillian Barnhart (plus one soon-to-be Barnhart). She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Frederick Spalding, and her grandson, Brent Williams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, Gettysburg, PA, and the viewing is on Friday, March 6th from 6-8 pm at the Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any charity in Mary's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020